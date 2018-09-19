The Farmington boys beat second-place Minnetonka by 14 points to win the Applejack championship. The Tigers had three top-10 finishers in Sevenich, Peterson and junior Noah Revels. Sevenich was fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 15.70 seconds for the 5,000-meter race. Just two seconds behind him was Peterson in sixth with a time of 17:17.70. Revels took ninth in 17:23.70.

Junior Aaron Kruse took 27th with a time of 17:59.00 and two spots behind him was fellow junior Carter Altman in 29th (18:00.90). Senior Trevor LaVigne finished 41st in 18:15.00, fellow senior Soren Vigesaa was 50th in 18:27.30 and senior Nolan Levack was 56th with a time of 18:39.80. Senior Michael Cardinal took 58th with a time of 18:41.40 and junior Caden Speikers finished 88th in 19:10.00. A total of 19 teams competed in the boys' race.

Peterson and sophomore Anna Fenske were the top runners for the Tiger girls, both finishing in the top-10. Peterson won the race with a time of 18:49.50 and Fenske took seventh with a time of 19:32.10. Sophomore Laura McGregor finished 35th in 21:15.30, while senior Anna Palodichuk (21:25.50) and seventh-grader Mariah Fenske (21:27.30) placed back-to-back in 43rd and 44th.

Freshman Maleah Scott took 47th with a time of 21:33.20, junior Isabelle Zwart finished 51st in 21:42.80 and seventh-graders Lily Peterson (23:18.00) and Marianah Scott (23:18.80) placed back-to-back in 85th and 86th respectively. Eighth-grader Megan McConnell finished 121st in 28:01.00. The Tigers finished third behind Andover in second and champion Edina.

Farmington hosts their annual Cowbell Invite on Thursday, Sept. 20.