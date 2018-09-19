Cross-Country: Tiger boys win Applejack Invitational, girls take third
The Farmington Tigers boys' and girls' cross-country teams did some weekend work this week as they dominated the annual Lakeville Applejack Invitational on Saturday. The Tiger boys won the event while the Farmington girls took third. Senior Lauren Peterson took first for the girls while senior Regan Sevenich and sophomore Brennen Peterson were back-to-back in fifth and sixth as the boys' top finishers.
The Farmington boys beat second-place Minnetonka by 14 points to win the Applejack championship. The Tigers had three top-10 finishers in Sevenich, Peterson and junior Noah Revels. Sevenich was fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 15.70 seconds for the 5,000-meter race. Just two seconds behind him was Peterson in sixth with a time of 17:17.70. Revels took ninth in 17:23.70.
Junior Aaron Kruse took 27th with a time of 17:59.00 and two spots behind him was fellow junior Carter Altman in 29th (18:00.90). Senior Trevor LaVigne finished 41st in 18:15.00, fellow senior Soren Vigesaa was 50th in 18:27.30 and senior Nolan Levack was 56th with a time of 18:39.80. Senior Michael Cardinal took 58th with a time of 18:41.40 and junior Caden Speikers finished 88th in 19:10.00. A total of 19 teams competed in the boys' race.
Peterson and sophomore Anna Fenske were the top runners for the Tiger girls, both finishing in the top-10. Peterson won the race with a time of 18:49.50 and Fenske took seventh with a time of 19:32.10. Sophomore Laura McGregor finished 35th in 21:15.30, while senior Anna Palodichuk (21:25.50) and seventh-grader Mariah Fenske (21:27.30) placed back-to-back in 43rd and 44th.
Freshman Maleah Scott took 47th with a time of 21:33.20, junior Isabelle Zwart finished 51st in 21:42.80 and seventh-graders Lily Peterson (23:18.00) and Marianah Scott (23:18.80) placed back-to-back in 85th and 86th respectively. Eighth-grader Megan McConnell finished 121st in 28:01.00. The Tigers finished third behind Andover in second and champion Edina.
Farmington hosts their annual Cowbell Invite on Thursday, Sept. 20.