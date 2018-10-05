The Tiger girls had all six of their runners finish in the top-150 in a field of over 450 runners, 342 of which scored points. Peterson finished in 18 minutes, 4.40 seconds and Fenske ran a 18:44.70. Seventh-grader Mariah Fenske was in fine form as well, taking 87th with a time of 19:52.00. Sophomore Laura McGregor finished 112th in 20:07.90, senior Anna Palodichuk was 139th with a time of 20:24.20 and seventh-grader Marianah Scott placed 149th (20:30.10). Not far behind Scott were fellow seventh-graders Lily Peterson (20:32.60) and Mackenzy Lippold (20:39.40), who took 154th and 164th respectively. Freshman Maleah Scott finished 203rd in 20:59.20, junior Isabelle Zwart was right behind her in 205th (20:59.80),

The Farmington boys' had a very respectable 16th-place finish and were not far out of 15th. They were led by junior Noah Revels, who took 58th with a time of 16:53.90, followed by fellow junior Aaron Kruse in 65th with a time of 16:57.00, sophomore Brennen Peterson placed 102nd in 17:09.70 and senior Regan Sevenich was 132nd (17:22.10). Fellow seniors Nolan Levack (17:53.50) and Trevor LaVigne (18:03.30) took 234th and 264th respectively, while freshman Jacob Pacheco finished 281st in 18:10.50 and senior Soren Vigesaa placed 297th (18:14.80). Not far behind Vigesaa was junior Caden Speikers, who took 300th with a time of 18:15.20, and senior Michael Cardinal finished 315th in 18:20.00.

With just a couple events left in the season, the Farmington girls are ranked No. 5 in the state for class AA by the Minnesota High School Coaches Association. Lauren Peterson is ranked second individually and Anne Fenske is No. 9.

The Tigers will compete in the South Suburban Conference championships next Friday, Oct. 12, at Eagan High School. Sections are then in Owatonna at Brooktree Golf Course on Oct. 25.