Girls are SSC champions

Senior Lauren Peterson won yet another race as she finished a solid six seconds ahead of second-place finisher Brianne Brewster of Lakeville South. Peterson ran the race in 18 minutes, 15.4 seconds. Sophomore Anna Fenske was not far behind in third place with a time of 18:43.6 as the top three separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Seventh-grader Mariah Fenske put together a great race as she finished seventh in 19:48.0 and right behind her in eighth was sophomore Laura McGregor with a time of 19:56.3. Sophomore Maleah Scott took 15th (20:04.0), seventh-grader Marianah Scott finished 26th in 20:39.0 and fellow seventh-grader Mackenzy Lippold placed 30th with a time of 20:50.7. Senior Anna Palodichuk took 34th with a time of 20:55.6, in 35th was junior Izzy Zwart who ran a 20:55.9 and completing the trio was seventh-grader Lily Peterson who placed 36th (21:00.6).

Lauren Peterson, Anna Fenske, Mariah Fenske, McGregor and Maleah Scott were All-Conference with their top-20 finishes.

Boys finish in top-3

The Farmington boys took third with 86 points, just 23 behind Rosemount and 31 behind champion Eastview. They were led by junior Noah Revels (their lone top-10 finisher) who took seventh with a time of 16:40.7 and was only a second out of the top five. Fellow junior Aaron Kruse took 12th with a time of 16:53.3, sophomore Brennen Peterson was close behind in 14th (16:59.7) and then the Tigers had three runners finish in a row—junior Caden Speikers (17:18.9) in 26th, senior Nolan Levack (17:19.6) 27th and junior Carter Altmann (17:20.0) 28th.

Senior Regan Sevenich took 33rd with a time of 17:25.8, sophomore Robbie Spain finished 59th in 18:10.1 and senior Trevor LaVigne placed 73rd (18:46.4).

Revels, Kruse and Brennen Peterson earned All-Conference honors.

Both teams next race on Oct. 25 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna for the Section 1AA race to go to state.