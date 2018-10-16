Tiger girls' cross-country defends SSC title, boys take third
The Farmington Tigers cross-country teams continued their exceptional seasons with their last meet before sections, the South Suburban Conference championship at Eagan High School. The Tiger girls' won the SSC title last year and successfully defended it this season for back-to-back championships. They had four of their runners place in the top 10. The Farmington boys finished third behind Rosemount and champion Eastview and had three runners in the top-20.
Girls are SSC champions
Senior Lauren Peterson won yet another race as she finished a solid six seconds ahead of second-place finisher Brianne Brewster of Lakeville South. Peterson ran the race in 18 minutes, 15.4 seconds. Sophomore Anna Fenske was not far behind in third place with a time of 18:43.6 as the top three separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
Seventh-grader Mariah Fenske put together a great race as she finished seventh in 19:48.0 and right behind her in eighth was sophomore Laura McGregor with a time of 19:56.3. Sophomore Maleah Scott took 15th (20:04.0), seventh-grader Marianah Scott finished 26th in 20:39.0 and fellow seventh-grader Mackenzy Lippold placed 30th with a time of 20:50.7. Senior Anna Palodichuk took 34th with a time of 20:55.6, in 35th was junior Izzy Zwart who ran a 20:55.9 and completing the trio was seventh-grader Lily Peterson who placed 36th (21:00.6).
Lauren Peterson, Anna Fenske, Mariah Fenske, McGregor and Maleah Scott were All-Conference with their top-20 finishes.
Boys finish in top-3
The Farmington boys took third with 86 points, just 23 behind Rosemount and 31 behind champion Eastview. They were led by junior Noah Revels (their lone top-10 finisher) who took seventh with a time of 16:40.7 and was only a second out of the top five. Fellow junior Aaron Kruse took 12th with a time of 16:53.3, sophomore Brennen Peterson was close behind in 14th (16:59.7) and then the Tigers had three runners finish in a row—junior Caden Speikers (17:18.9) in 26th, senior Nolan Levack (17:19.6) 27th and junior Carter Altmann (17:20.0) 28th.
Senior Regan Sevenich took 33rd with a time of 17:25.8, sophomore Robbie Spain finished 59th in 18:10.1 and senior Trevor LaVigne placed 73rd (18:46.4).
Revels, Kruse and Brennen Peterson earned All-Conference honors.
Both teams next race on Oct. 25 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna for the Section 1AA race to go to state.