A good first three quarters

Woodbury was the first to threaten in the first quarter after completing a 51-yard pass. However, they followed up by fumbling, which was recovered and returned 65 yards for a touchdown by senior Jameson Shrum, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes and 48 seconds left in the first quarter. Woodbury responded by hitting on a big run and then scoring on a quarterback sneak plus the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead with 4:19 left in the first.

Heading into the second quarter, Farmington was deep in Woodbury territory but passed on a field goal and ended up turning the ball over on downs at the Royal three yard line. The Royals answered by breaking an 86-yard touchdown run but the Tigers blocked the extra point and trailed 14-7 with 8:17 left in the half. Minutes later, junior quarterback Ryan Buchert connected with sophomore wide receiver Eli Green for a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game. Shortly after that, Buchert threw his second touchdown of the game, this time to Shrum for 10 yards and the Tigers led 21-14 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Farmington's trouble with big plays hit again as Woodbury hit on an 86-yard run for a score to tie the game at 21. After a couple of drives between the two teams, the Tigers were able to down the ball at the Royals one yard line thanks to an excellent punt by senior Adam Weed. Two plays later, junior defensive back Luke Weierke jumped a Woodbury throw and fell into the endzone for Farmington's second defensive touchdown of the game and they led 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

28 unanswered points

The fourth quarter became a house of horrors for the Tigers. A miscue on a muffed punt led to the Royals recovering the ball at the Farmington eight and they proceeded to score to tie the game at 28 with under eight minutes left in the game. The first play of the Tigers' next possession they fumbled and it was recovered by Woodbury, who once again scored to lead 35-28 with 4:55 remaining. The following possession Farmington went three-and-out and were forced to punt, which the Royals blocked and returned for a touchdown less than 30 seconds later to lead 42-28. The turnovers continued as Buchert was picked and Woodbury scored to make it 49-28, which was the final.

Head coach Adam Fischer said the game got away from his team in the fourth quarter.

"We made some mistakes, they made some good plays," he said. "We messed up on the punt, they stripped the ball the next time and things kind of spiralled out of control there in the last couple minutes. Give them some credit for making some plays down the stretch and we have to be better, we have to be better on special teams."

Fischer also said that while his team played hard, he thought it was a sloppy game on their part and that he was disappointed with the mistakes that they made.

Overall, there were both good and bad aspects to take away for Farmington in all three phases. Offensively, they were able to score on short fields but were unable to sustain long drives and had too many turnovers later. Defensively, they played well for extended periods of time and were able to force a few turnovers (two for touchdowns) but gave up too many big plays. Special teams miscues at the end of the game proved extremely costly, but Weed's punting really proved to be a weapon when he was able to get the ball off with a rugby-style kick that has plenty of rollout.

Perhaps the biggest silver lining for the Tigers was the play of Green on the outside. Green received some varsity last year but has really inserted himself as a key part of the Tigers offense this year. He said a lot of his improvement has been physically.

"I've improved but I've gotten bigger too so that helps a lot," Green said. "I was only 140 pounds last year, so it was kind of hard for me to do stuff on the field. I've improved and gotten bigger."

Fischer praised his young wide receiver.

"He's a special talent," he said. "We're going to try and maximize his ability. He's got things he can do to improve, there's no doubt, but he's a special player when we can get the ball in his hands.

The Tigers host Shakopee next week on Friday, Sept. 7.