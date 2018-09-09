Farmington football loses tight game at home to Shakopee 28-21
The Farmington Tigers have had trouble putting teams away so far this season and Friday night against the Shakopee Sabres was no different. A week after they led the Woodbury Royals 28-21 with half a quarter left in the game and then gave up 28 unanswered points, the Tigers had 14-0 and 21-15 leads over Shakopee but ended up falling 28-21 to the Sabres. Farmington is now 0-2 and travels to Lakeville North next Friday, Sept. 14, who upset the top-ranked Eden Prairie on Friday.
Head coach Adam Fischer said his team still has plenty to clean up.
"We played better, but we're still making too many mistakes to win," he said. "I'm proud of the fight that our kids gave, but we're still making too many mistakes to win at the level of football we're playing at right now. I believe in our team, I'm proud of our team and we're going to get it fixed."
Neither stats or a scoring summary were available at the time of the writing of this article.