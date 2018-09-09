Head coach Adam Fischer said his team still has plenty to clean up.

"We played better, but we're still making too many mistakes to win," he said. "I'm proud of the fight that our kids gave, but we're still making too many mistakes to win at the level of football we're playing at right now. I believe in our team, I'm proud of our team and we're going to get it fixed."

Neither stats or a scoring summary were available at the time of the writing of this article.