Farmington scored first when junior junior quarterback found senior wide receiver Alijah Moe for a 61-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good and the Tigers led 6-0. However, the Panthers responded by scoring three-straight touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. From there, Lakeville North kept rolling with three more touchdowns once the second quarter started to lead 42-6 before Farmington was able to score again to make it 42-13 at halftime.

The second half saw Lakeville North play their backups and the Tigers were able to put some more points up on the board. Both teams scored once more in the third quarter to make it 48-20 Lakeville. Each team also scored two more touchdowns each in the fourth for the 62-34 final.

Head coach Adam Fischer said his team was not able to overcome the Panthers' size and physicality.

"They are as advertised up front, their offensive line just ate us up," he said. "They're big and physical and worthy of being the number two team in the state."

Despite the lopsided score, he said he was proud of how his team continued to compete.

"I felt like our kids didn't quit, kept fighting the whole time," Fischer said. "We showed glimpses of being able to do some things, especially offensively our receivers continued to make plays. We can shore some things up with our reads from a quarterback standpoint, continue to protect. I think we have some playmakers outside who are starting to gain some confidence. Then defensively, I think in the second half we settled in a little bit better, we still have to be way more consistent but I still believe our defense is the strength of our football team. We're going to get things fixed and I think they're gonna start playing how they're capable, they keep showing glimpses we just need to get four quarters of it together."

Looking ahead to next week, the Tigers have their homecoming and will host the Rosemount Irish.

"It's the midpoint (of the season), I feel like we've made strides and done some good things, but it's time now to put a full game together," Fischer said. "I feel like Rosemount is a big rival for us, it's been back-and-forth the last two years, there's no love lost between the two programs. It's our homecoming so our kids will have a little extra juice, honestly the big key for us is being able to play within our emotions and play within ourselves and be consistent for four quarters."