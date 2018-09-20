Nick Connelly, former RWHS football star, dies of cancer

On Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018 Heaven needed a right tackle and Nick Connelly got the call. @Ncconnelly917 pic.twitter.com/Pn69aOJlee — chuck connelly (@chucker210) September 20, 2018

“On Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018 Heaven needed a right tackle and Nick Connelly got the call. Nick was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma in June 2018. Burkitt's is a very rare aggressive cancer. Nick was winning the battle through aggressive chemotherapy until the cancer became resistant to all chemo regimens. Nick was a beautiful big strong young athlete with a very kind heart and a great smile. Nick enjoyed his friends, hunting ducks, geese, deer and pheasants with his dad and brothers and eating moms cooking. Nick also enjoyed playing football for his home state Minnesota Golden Gophers. Nick's other enjoyments included snowboarding in the mountains, grilling, smoking meat and cooking. Nick attended River Valley Church in downtown Mpls.

“Our heart breaks and is devastated with losing Nick. We want to thank the thousands of friends, family and complete strangers from across the entire country that extended their prayers, kindness and love to Nick and our family. Nick and we were amazed and appreciative at the amount of public notice for Nicks support.

“Thank you!”

