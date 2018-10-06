Farmington football loses 55-17 at Burnsville

Burnsville scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air in the first quarter—from 32, 9 and 2 yards (pass) out—to lead 21-0 heading into the second. They then scored on a 40-yard touchdown run followed by another for 3 yards. Down 35-0, the Tigers got on the board thanks to a 35-yard field goal by junior kicker and soccer player Alex Kiage. The Blaze scored once more on a touchdown pass to make it 42-3 at halftime.

The Blaze scored first in the second half with another touchdown run to make it 48-3 before Farmington scored again. Sophomore quarterback Alex Berreth hit junior Jack Baumbarch for a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 48-10. Burnsville scored once more in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard touchdown run and it was 55-10. Farmington backup quarterback sophomore Carter Hendrickson then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jake Cochnauer and 55-17 was the final.

Berreth was 15-for-30 passing for 120 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while Hendrickson was 3-for-4 for 34 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Zac Janz ran 14 times for 85 yards, but the sacks of Berreth brought down the Tigers' average. In total Farmington ran for 78 yards on 30 carries combined among five rushers.

Nine different Tigers caught passes in the game, led by seven receptions for sophomore wide receiver Eli Green. Cochnauer and Baumbarch had the only scores while fellow sophomore wide receiver Isaac Ask led with 67 receiving yards. Defensively, senior Nick Savisak had 10 tackles while fellow senior Zach Hanson and Colton Weckwerth each had forced fumbles.

As a team, Burnsville ran for 378 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 carries, led by Darien Clayborne, who ran for 198 and two touchdowns on 19 rushes. Marquel Brooks and Zach Andreasen both had two rushing touchdowns as well, while Sam Bardwell added another. Bardwell completed just one pass, which was for a touchdown.

Farmington travels to Wayzata next Friday, Oct. 12, and then hosts Lakeville South on Wednesday, Oct. 17.