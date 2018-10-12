Wayzata hopped out to a big 21-0 lead in the first quarter on two rushing touchdowns and another passing, The Trojans added another touchdown in the second quarter before Farmington responded when sophomore running back scored on a eight-yard touchdown run and the extra point by senior Byron Bouchard was good to make it 28-7. Wayzata scored again before halftime to make it 35-7.

The Tigers cut Wayzata's lead to 35-26 in the third quarter with three-straight scores. Janz scored again, this time from four yards out, to make it 35-14. Sophomore quarterback Alex Berreth then hit sophomore wide receiver Isaac Ask for a 20-yard touchdown and it was 35-20 after an unsuccessful extra point by Bouchard. Berreth then took it himself on a 15-yard touchdown run and it was 35-26 Trojans. However, Wayzata then put the game away with two scores of their own in the third quarter to go ahead 49-26. Farmington scored once more in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by junior running back Hunter Hedlund and the final was 49-33.

Berreth completed 17-of-34 passes for 255 yards, the touchdown to Ask and two interceptions. Ask had seven receptions for 118 yards and the score, while Janz added two more touchdowns to his tally. Bouchard converted 3-of-5 extra points on the night.