Farmington football has season end in Edina

The game started off on a rough note for the Tigers as Edina was able to get a safety just 49 seconds into the game. The Hornets then drove down and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 9-0 with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter. Later in the first quarter, Farmington had Edina pinned at their own 5-yard line but the Hornets proceeded to bust a 95-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in the first quarter to make it 16-0 Hornets. Edina added one more touchdown run to start the second quarter and it was 23-0 Hornets at halftime.

The Tigers got on the board via a 10-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Zac Janz less than two minutes into the second half, but the extra point was no good to make it 23-6 Edina. The Hornets responded with two straight touchdowns on the ground and it was 37-6, which was the score at the end of the third quarter.

Edina scored to start the fourth quarter as well to make it 43-6 and put the game away. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Byron Bouchard ran it back 70 yards for a touchdown and Farmington trailed 43-13. The Tigers next possession, sophomore quarterback Alex Berreth hit sophomore wide receiver Isaac Ask for a 33-yard touchdown pass and cut the Hornets' lead to 43-20. Farmington struck once more at the end of the game when Janz scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from four yards out and the final was 43-26.

This ends the season for Farmington while Edina goes on to host St. Michael-Albertville next Friday. Nov. 2. Looking ahead to next year, the Tigers bring back many of their playmakers on offense but lose much of their senior-laden defense.