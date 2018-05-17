The teams for the Tigers were Jayden Seifert and Jenna Gerold, Makenna and Madison Kadrlik, and then Kailee Lehmeyer and Kaylee Stevenson. The Kadrliks led the way for Farmington by shooting a 10-over-par 45 on the blue course, while Seifert/Gerold and Lehmeyer/Stevenson both came in with 50s. The winners were a team from Lakeville North that shot a five-under 30 with an eagle and three birdies. The second and third-place teams shot 33s.

The teams competing besides Farmington were Burnsville, Chaska, Prior Lake, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eastview and Bloomington Jefferson.

Farmington has to South Suburban Conference tournaments next week on Monday at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley and on Tuesday at Heritage Links Golf Club in Lakeville.