Senior Cole Stanoch led the Tigers' varsity with an 81, sophomore Kyle Berg shot an 82, senior Jared Perrault came in with an 84 and fellow senior Aric Szambelan rounded out the scores that counted with an 88. Alternate scorers were junior Owen Werner with a 98 and Kyler Schwamb a 101.

Farmington's junior varsity played very well with no score above a 93. Leading the team was sophomore Gage Baumann with an 86, freshman Tomas Szambelan shot an 87, fellow freshman Hogan Reuter came in with an 88 and Zach Rouleau had a 90. Kyle Watson added a 92 and junior Reece Jacobson shot a 93.

The Tigers have one more meet against Lakeville North on Thursday, May 24, at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City. They then have their team section tournament May 29-30, also at The Jewel.