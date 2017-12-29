Farmington gymnastics off to quick start to season

Becker Invite

The Tigers took second at the Becker Invite to start their competition, the best that they have finished under head coach Amanda Lund. The varsity scored 139.3 points, while the junior varsity also finished second with 128.6 points.

While individual awards were not handed out, Lund said that several gymnasts stood out. Senior Lauren Slayton was their highest all-around scorer with 36.9 total points — 9.5 on floor, 9.4 on vault, 8.9 on beam and 9.1 on the uneven bars. Their second-highest scorer was freshman Maddie Ask with a 34.4 (8.85 floor, 8.8 beam, 8.15 bars and 8.6 vault), while sophomore Madison Jones had a personal record of 9.5 on the vault, Farmington's highest vault score. Freshman Kaley Daniels, made a splash in her varsity debut with a score of 9.3 on the floor and 8.2 on the beam.

"Overall, I was so, so, so happy with the results from this meet," Lund explained. "We normally do not excel this time of year. So to see everyone come together as a team and perform at a level that we were not at until the last half of season last year is a huge testament to how hard they have been working this season so far already. We had a few varsity girls out for this meet, which impacted our overall score, but to be able to still score and perform how we did with an incomplete roster shows how talented these girls are and how much depth this team has."

Lakeville North

Farmington fell to Lakeville North 144.65 to 138.275 before the holiday break. Lund said there were plenty of good things to point out to her team and things to work on, but they were simply outperformed. The JV team was able to edge out a win 129.75 to 120.5.

Slayton once again led the way for the Tigers. She took third in the all-around with a score of 35.45, which included a third-place finish in vault (9.2), second place in floor (9.4) and fourth place on the beam (8.75).

Daniels took third on the beam with an 8.825 and fourth on the floor (9.3). Senior Abby Schwartz was fourth in the all-around with 33.975 points and a fifth-place finish on the vault (8.9). Jones placed fourth on the vault with a 9.050 and freshman Sarah McCormick took fourth on the uneven bars with a score of 8.4.

The Tigers are next in action Saturday, Jan. 6, in Faribault.