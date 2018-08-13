Search
    Farmington's Lund resigns as head gymnastics coach

    By Alec Hamilton on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:51 p.m.
    Farmington gymnastics head coach Amanda Lund announced her resignation Friday afternoon. Here, Lund is pictured hugging now-graduated Lauren Slayton (who qualified for the state tournament) at the Section 1AA meet in Rochester. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    The statement Lund tweeted out to the public on Friday afternoon announcing her resignation. Photo from Lund's Twitter page2 / 2

    Farmington head gymnastics coach Amanda Lund announced her resignation Friday afternoon in a message posted over Twitter. In her statement, she said that after much consideration, her decision is "best for myself and my family."

    Lund goes on to thank the Farmington community and to emphasize the commitment and work all high school coaches make while coaching.

    She was the head coach the past four years, as well as being an assistant volleyball and track and field coach. Over that time, Lund has had gymnasts make the state tournament as individuals and this past year the Tigers took fourth at the Section 1AA meet with a season-high score of 143.5. This was just two points behind third-place Northfield.

    Farmington gymnastics has come a long way under Lund's guidance, breaking numerous team and individual records over the past couple years as well seeing new highs in participation numbers. However, she has always emphasized that she is developing her gymnasts as people first, with scores and skills coming second.

    Lund could not be reached for comment in time for this article.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a RiverTown Multimedia sports reporter covering Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount athletics. He graduated from Drake University with a journalism degree in 2014. 

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7877
