Farmington's Lund resigns as head gymnastics coach

Lund goes on to thank the Farmington community and to emphasize the commitment and work all high school coaches make while coaching.

She was the head coach the past four years, as well as being an assistant volleyball and track and field coach. Over that time, Lund has had gymnasts make the state tournament as individuals and this past year the Tigers took fourth at the Section 1AA meet with a season-high score of 143.5. This was just two points behind third-place Northfield.

Farmington gymnastics has come a long way under Lund's guidance, breaking numerous team and individual records over the past couple years as well seeing new highs in participation numbers. However, she has always emphasized that she is developing her gymnasts as people first, with scores and skills coming second.

Lund could not be reached for comment in time for this article.