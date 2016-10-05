Tiger swimmers win five events at North

The Farmington girls won five events but couldn’t keep pace with unbeaten Lakeville North in last Thursday’s 98 1/2-81 ½ dual loss at the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool.

The Panthers built a lead early by winning the first event, the 200 medley relay, and then placing 1-2-3 in the 200 individual medley. Farmington’s Mari Dougherty and Chelsea Gehrke kept the score close with a 1-3 finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

North then won the 50 freestyle and 1-meter dive and claimed the top two finishes in the 100 butterfly. The Tigers earned a pair of runner-up finishes during that stretch – one from Katie Anderson in the 50 freestyle and one from Paige Gerlach in the dive – before Dougherty scored another victory, this time in the 100 freestyle.

Dougherty grabbed her third gold medal of the night later in the meet when she teamed up with Gehrke, Anderson and Lexie Bray for top honors in the 200 freestyle relay.

Gehrke added an individual gold of her own in the 500 freestyle, which she won by nine seconds, and Bray swam to first in the 100 backstroke.

Dougherty, Gehrke, Rory Kent and Paige Hansen closed out the meet with a second-place effort in the 400 freestyle relay after the meet had gone into exhibition scoring.

Kent also placed second individually in the 100 breaststroke. Kent, Bray, Anderson and Paige LeTourneau opened the meet with a second-place swim in the 200 medley relay.