Boys second, Fenske first at Cowbell Classic

Farmington’s Noah Revels runs to fourth place at last Thursday’s Cowbell Classic at Southern Hills. (Submitted Photo)

The rolling course at Southern Hills was a nice change of pace for Farmington’s cross country runners after their previous meet at the muddy Roy Griak Invitational.

On the boys side alone, 36 runners improved their times from the previous week. The varsity boys moved up as a team, as well, bringing in four runners under the 18-minute barrier for the first time this season while placing second out of seven teams at the second-annual Cowbell Classic.

Sibley placed five runners in the top 20 in the boys race to win the team title with 42 points. Farmington scored 57 points.

Tiger freshman Noah Revels continued to inch toward the 17-minute mark. He placed fourth out of 61 runners with a time of 17:03 on the 5,000-meter course.

Another freshman, Carter Altmann, turned in a personal-record time of 17:35 in placing eighth overall. Eighth-grader Brennen Peterson followed in 13th place with a time of 17:56 and freshman Aaron Kruse came in 14th in 17:58.

Cole Stansbury provided the Tigers’ fifth counting score with an 18th-place 18:14. Regan Sevenich added a 25th-place 18:34 and Jaryn Newbrough placed 28th in 18:45.

With teammate Lauren Peterson out of the lineup, Farmington eighth-grader Anna Fenske faced little competition in the girls race. Fenske ran away from the rest of the field and won by 44 seconds with a time of 18:48.

Sophomore Anna Palodichuk ran second for Farmington and placed 17th out of 52 runners with a time of 21:24. Seventh-grader Maleah Scott followed in 29th place in 22:10 and eighth-grader Laura McGregor placed 34th in 22:25.

Kendell Wallenta (39th), Kelsey Thelen (44th) and Mara Teiken (45th) also ran in the varsity race.

The Tiger girls settled for fifth place out of six teams. Lakeville North placed five runners in the top 11 to win the meet title.