Tiger boys soccer improves to 9-5 heading into final week

Cristian Collazo takes the ball up the field for the Tigers during a recent game at Tiger Stadium. (Matt Steichen | Independent Town Pages)

The Farmington boys soccer team won two out of three games last week to climb into the top half of the South Suburban Conference with two games left in the regular season.

The Tigers hung right with ninth-ranked Lakeville North Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but the Panthers notched the lone goal of the game in the second half and escaped with a 1-0 victory. FHS keeper Zach Berg kept the Tigers in it by making 19 saves.

Despite the loss, the Tiger still sit at 9-5 overall with league games coming up this week against Eastview and Apple Valley teams that sit alongside them in the middle of the SSC pack.

They opened last week with a 1-0 shutout of last-place Lakeville South. Corey McKnight supplied the only goal of the game on a pass from Ben Lessert.

Berg made 12 saves in his third shutout of the season. The keeper had his busiest game of the season two days later at Eagan, stopping 20 shots to preserve the Tigers’ 3-1 victory.

McKnight, Spencer Koch and Gonzalo Iribarren all scored goals. It was Koch’s team-leading 12th goal of the season and Iribarren’s first career varsity goal.

Lessert assisted on two of the goals and Alex Kiagi added one assist.