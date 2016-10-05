Regnier’s goals bury Owatonna

The Farmington girls soccer team finally got a close one to go its way Monday night.

After a stretch of three weeks without a victory, the Tigers were able to hold on for a 2-1 win over Owatonna at Tiger Stadium. It ended a frustrating winless streak where the Tigers played well at times, but ended up settling for three ties and four losses that all came by a single goal.

“We have lot a lot of close games this season and a lot of those were games where we gave up late goals, so pulling this out was big for our confidence,” Farmington coach Aaron Johnson said.

The Tigers led early on Monday thanks to a first-half goal by Morgan Regnier on a pass from Lexi Stanley. Owatonna tied the game with a goal midway through the second half, but Regnier answered with the game-winner with about 10 minutes to go. Jaylin Bah-Yeboah provided the assist.

“It was a great moral booster, just like scoring late versus Eagan. It showed we could score late and then hold on,” Johnson said.

Last Thursday, the Tigers forced overtime on the road against first-place Eagan before falling 2-1. Jessica Jensen forced the extra session by scoring on a corner kick in the final seconds of regulation.

“It was back and forth and both teams had good chances to score and we may have had the most dangerous opportunities. I was really happy with how we played in the first half,” Johnson said. “Eagan scored on a counter attack in the first overtime and neither team got too many chances after that.”

Johnson also credited keeper Lauren Wolter-Buchman for keeping the Tigers in the game with some key saves.

The Tigers (5-5-3) hosted Eastview Tuesday and travel to Johnny Cake Ridge Field today to take on Apple Valley. They close out the regular season Saturday by hosting Lakeville North at 10 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.