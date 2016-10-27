Fenske, an eighth-grader, blazed through the 5,000-meter course in a personal-best 17 minutes, 12 seconds to win her sixth individual meet championship of the season. Peterson, a sophomore, crossed the finish line eight seconds later with a personal-record time of her own, 17:20, that brought her in a full 64 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Brianne Brewster of Lakeville South.

“We all believed they had it in them! They were both mentally and physically ready for this day,” Farmington coach Heidi Revels said. “I don't think a first and second place finish at state is out of their reach at all.”

Fenske and Peterson's heroics up front weren't quite enough to carry their team to its second straight state berth. The Tigers got personal-best times from five of their seven runners, but ended up one spot short of a return trip to Northfield with 100 points. Lakeville South topped Red Wing 68-76 for the Section 1AA title.

Eighth-grader Laura McGregor moved up to serve as the Tigers' No. 3 runner. She just missed breaking the 20-minute barrier for the first time with a 30th-place 20:01. Another eighth-grader, Maleah Scott, was six seconds back in 34th place. Josie Laube returned to the lineup to serve as the team's No. 5 runner with a 36th-place 20:12.

Anna Palodichuk placed 46th in 20:39 and Mara Teiken turned in a personal-best time of 21 minutes.

In the 1AA boys race, the Tigers finished fifth out of 16 teams with 163 points. Freshman Noah Revels came up one spot short of his first state meet berth, placing 11th in 16:34.

Another freshman, Carter Altmann, ran second for the young Tigers and placed 29th overall in 17:06. Eighth-grader Brennen Peterson was two seconds back in 32nd.

The Tigers' other two counting scores came from Aaron Kruse and Regan Sevenich, who came in 45th and 46th in times of 17:28 and 17:29, respectively.

Nolan Levack (17:38) and Cole Stansbury (17:39) filled out the varsity lineup.

Fenske and Peterson will toe the line at the Class 2A state meet at 2 p.m. next Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Peterson will be gunning for all-state honors for the third time in her fourth career state meet appearance, while Fenske will be trying to improve upon her ninth-place run last fall as a seventh-grader.

The duo will also run in the Nike Heartland Regional the following weekend in Sioux Falls.