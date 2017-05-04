Tigers cap off homestand with victory over Century

Quinn Rudrud paced the Tigers on the offensive end, scoring five goals. Dante Buck added two goals and a pair of assists and Thomas Fogerty scored twice and grabbed a team-high seven ground balls.

"It can always be a little scary coming off of some tough conference games, and then having to play a nonconference opponent," Farmington coach Kevin Dunnigan said. "Last year, we lost to Century in overtime because of a similar situation."

This time, the Tigers were coming off a 13-5 loss to the Panthers on the same field two days earlier.

Tyler Wenck paced the Tigers with two goals and also scooped up five ground balls.

"Lakeville North played a full lacrosse game, and we had our moments where we broke down mentally. We struggled quite a bit in the third quarter with penalties, and this is when Lakeville North pulled away," Dunnigan said.

The Tigers opened their three-game homestand with an 11-6 loss to 13th-ranked Rosemount last Tuesday.The Irish pulled in front 4-1 in the first period and led 9-4 by the end of the third.

"I think they'll continue to surprise teams as they move through our conference. The two biggest stats that affected this outcome was ground balls and faceoffs, where Rosemount dominated both," Dunnigan said.

Nick Hinnenkamp founds the net twice for the Tigers and also assisted on a pair of goals. Rudrud earned three assists.