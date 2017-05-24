Girls lacrosse: Tigers take 9-2 record into finale

The Tigers followed up their 19-8 loss May 16 to fourth-ranked Apple Valley by handling Shakopee 15-5 on May 18 at Tiger Stadium. They're ranked fifth and stood at 9-2 heading into Senior Night Tuesday, May 23, against rival Lakeville South — the regular season finale.

"We played pretty flat during the (Apple Valley) game. We didn't win as many ground balls or draws as we needed to. We only had one assist during the game as well, normally we are able to assist a lot more. It was likely our worst performance of the season," Farmington coach Steph LaVictoire said. "We looked like a completely different team (vs. Shakopee) than Tuesday."

Senior captains Ashley Steffes and Kam Corraro led nine goal scorers against Shakopee, each netting hat tricks. Ashley Hessler and Mikala Revels each scored two goals. Mattea Urbia picked up her first career varsity goal.

"It's rewarding to watch everyone on the team get excited for their teammates when they hit milestones," LaVictoire said.

Goaltender Christine Steffes, Lexie Grove and Carly Simon combined to stop four Shakopee shots.

Two days earlier, Grove came up with just two saves against a barrage of 15 Apple Valley shots. The Tigers trailed 12-4 by halftime and couldn't close the gap in the second half.

Ashley Steffes scored three goals for Farmington and Lexi Laube added two.