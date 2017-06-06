Girls lacrosse: TIgers set up section rematch with South

The Tigers blanked Rochester Century 18-0 in the opening round and followed that up with a 14-6 win in Friday’s semifinals. That advanced them to the Section 1 finals June 6 at Tiger Stadium where they squared off against Lakeville South for the fourth straight year.

The Cougars have come out on top the last three years, but this might finally be the year the Tigers have the upper hand. They earned the section’s No. 1 seed after defeating South for the first time ever May 23, closing out an 11-2 regular season. They also won by six goals against a Lakeville North team that South lost to by two goals.

The Tigers have a record of 49-15 the last four years, with six of those losses coming to the Cougars. Head coach Steph LaVictoire had just two words to say about the latest meeting.

“We believe,” she said.

The Tigers rode a four-game winning streak into the section finals after pulling away from Owatonna. Josie Laube broke out for six goals in the victory and Ashley Steffes turned in a hat trick. Mikala Revels and Lexi Laube each scored two goals.

Lexi Stanley led a strong defensive effort by forcing seven turnovers and grabbing numerous ground balls.

“If there was a ground ball, she was going to find it,” LaVictoire said.

Goaltender Lexie Grove stopped five Owatonna shots.

Eleven different players scored goals in last Tuesday’s win over Rochester Century.

Ashley Hessler scored a hat trick and Steffes, Kam Corraro, Lexi Laube, Brooke Hapuku and Chloe Rothmeier each netted two goals. Steffes also assisted on three goals.

“We continue to win all the 50-50 battles,” LaVictoire said.