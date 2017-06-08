Baseball: Tigers come up short in 1AAAA

Brady Bean gave Farmington a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth by ripping a two-run triple down the right field line. Trevor Wright accounted for the team's other two hits.

"We lost a tough one... Our guys were right there," Farmington coach Jon Graff said. "We played with great poise and confidence all game and really brought the energy, but even when you do so many things right it doesn't mean you'll get the outcome you want."

In the consolation bracket, the Tigers found themselves climbing out of an early 6-0 hole in an eventual season-ending 10-8 loss to New Prague. They ended up compiling 13 hits, but left 10 runners on base. The tying run reached second base before the Trojans recorded the final out.

"It's tough to have to bounce back so quickly after an emotional loss in Game 1," Graff said. "Twenty minutes to get a break, a little food and to play again right away in the heat was a lot... This team showed their grit and competitiveness."

Michael Nezerka went 3-for-3 in Game 2. Wright, Adam Weed and Reed Collins each had two hits. Wright and Trevor Brettin each drove in a pair of runs.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 12-11.