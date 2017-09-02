Interception seals Farmington victory at Woodbury

Farmington led the game since early in the second quarter when a safety put the Tigers ahead 9-7. But Woodbury was threatening as they moved the ball to the Tigers’ 35-yard line and less than one minute left in the game.

However, that is when Nick Savisik came up with an interception, giving Farmington the ball and all but clinching a victory.

“Our defense came up big at the end, and that’s what our strength is,” head coach Adam Fischer said.

Farmington jumped out to a 15-7 lead at halftime with a nine-yard touchdown reception by Brock Mogensen and a 28-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alijah Moe, along with the safety.

With Woodbury playing tight coverage in the first half, Fischer credited his players for making plays to take an early lead.

“We have some good athletes on offense, and we feel like if people want to play man and give us cover zero, we’ll blow the roof off and take deep shots,” he said. “Our guys made some plays.”

Moe added another touchdown in the third quarter on a 32-yard pass to Adam Weed, who set up the score with an interception in Woodbury territory. After playing on defense last season, Fischer credited Moe for stepping in at quarterback and helping the Tigers get a win in week one.

“He hasn’t played quarterback since his freshman year,” Fischer said. “He started at corner for us last year, so he’s bought in this offseason and just worked his butt off. To come out and perform the way he did tonight, I was really proud of him.”

Farmington is next scheduled to play at Shakopee on Friday, Sept. 8.