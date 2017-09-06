Volleyball: Tigers split week's matches

The match against John Marshall was literally back and forth. Farmington took sets one, three and five while John Marshall took sets two and four. The Tigers ended up pulling out the victory 28-26, 15-25, 25-20,14-25, 16-14. Junior hitter Gina Baertsch led the team with 19 kills against John Marshall, while sophomore Charlie Nelson had nine and junior Kellie Doherty had seven. Sophomore Sophie Hall led with five service aces, followed by senior Lauren Higgins' three. Higgins also led the team with five total blocks, while senior Sabrina Hart had three and Baertsch added two. Junior Brenna Hesse totaled 30 digs, with Hall and Baertsch each contributing 10.

The Tigers started their match against Rochester Century the right way by winning the set 25-20. However, Century then took the next three sets for the win 18-25, 23-25, 20-25.

Farmington hosted Northfield on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and play at home again against Apple Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.