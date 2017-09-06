Undefeated last week

The boys' team won three straight matches last week, two of which came on the road. The Tigers traveled to Rochester John Marshall on Aug. 29 and won 6-2. They then continued the road trip at Richfield where they won 3-1 on Thursday, Aug. 31, followed by a shutout home win over Park of Cottage Grove on Friday 2-0.

Farmington started fast against John Marshall, quickly building a 3-0 lead in the first half. While Rochester was able to score two goals in the second half, the Tigers scored three more of their own for a blowout win. Sophomore forward Johnathan Gideon had two goals on three shots on goal, while fellow sophomore forward Ben Lessert, junior midfielder Caleb Rollag, sophomore defenseman Alex Kiage and junior midfielder Roberto Alvarez Llordachs all had one goal apiece.

The Tigers continued getting off to a fast start against Richfield, where they scored two goals in the first half and took that 2-0 lead into the second half. They gave up one goal in the second half but won 3-1. Lessert had two more goals while the other came from senior midfielder Cristian Collazo. Gideon was credited with two assists on the game.

The match against Park was close through the first half, but Farmington scored two in the second half to shutout the Wolfpack. Lessert continued his scoring tear with another goal, as well as a goal from junior defenseman Jonas Mellang. Rollag and Mellang also were credited with an assist each.

The boys continue play at Eastview on Thursday, Sept. 7, and then home against Apple Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Tough start to season

The Farmington girls' team has faced a tough schedule to start their season including some quality non-conference opponents. They fell to Owatonna, a section rival, 2-0 on Aug. 24 in a game where head coach Aaron Johnson said they were simply outplayed.

The Tigers were shutout again, this time by a ranked Minnetonka team 6-0. Johnson said his team played a tough first half and only trailed by a goal, but they made some costly errors in the second half that resulted in the game getting away from them.

However, Farmington was able to bounce back against Rochester Mayo and this time were on the right end of a shutout, winning 4-0.

"We played our best game of the season," Johnson said. "We were up 1-0 at halftime with a goal by (senior forward) Jessica Jensen. In the second half we got goals from (sophomore) Callie Beck, (senior) Emily Rubins and (junior) Emily Schaffer. We out shot Mayo 19-4. Our back four of (senior) Emily Barthel, (junior) Emma Johnson, (senior) Belle Schaffer, and (junior) Margaret Newcomb played a great game also."

Things fell apart quickly for the Tigers against then top-ranked Wayzata on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

"We played our fourth away game in six days against No. 1 Wayzata," Johnson explained. "We gave up five goals in the first half and lost 7-0. We didn't have the energy, fire and emotion we needed to play against the best team in the state, but we generated a better attack than we did versus Minnetonka. We just didn't play well defensively against a team that averages seven goals a game."

Johnson did say that play so many games in a short period of time, not to mention all on the road, taught the team a lot about what they can do and he said he thinks the team is stronger for it as they head into conference play soon.

The Farmington girls travel to Eastview on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the last game of this beginning road stretch, and then have their home opener on Monday, Sept. 11, against Northfield.