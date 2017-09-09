Farmington edged out by Shakopee 18-16

Shakopee opened the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. The Tigers responded with a 74-yard interception returned for a touchdown by junior defensive back Adam Weed and led 7-6 to end the first quarter.

Shakopee retook the lead on another long touchdown pass but failed on the two-point conversion and led 12-7. Once again Farmington responded, this time on a 10-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Alijah Moe to senior wide receiver Caden Freetly and the Tigers once again led, 14-12.

However, from then on it was all Shakopee. They scored another touchdown to take a 18-14 lead. Shakopee then took a strategic safety while pinned back in their own endzone in order not to give the Tigers good field position and the game ended 18-16.

Fischer said that the offense needs to communicate better, do their job and not try and do too much. While they were able to hit on some mid-to-deep passes, they need to convert better on short passes.

However, he once again praised his defense and senior Brock Mogensen.

“The defense played real well,” Fischer explained. “They gave up some big plays but were able to bend but not break. They gave our offense some chances.”

“I thought Brock (Mogensen) was special last night,” he continued. “He played both ways and led us in receiving. He also led the way blocking on Adam’s (Weed) interception return for a touchdown.”

Farmington is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Metro South subdistrict. They play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 15, against Lakeville North.