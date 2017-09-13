Farmington volleyball falls to Northfield

While Woody said the team hoped to start 3-1, the loss to Northfield in three straight sets (17-25, 18-25, 21-25) dropped Farmington to 2-2.

"We need to improve at getting out of bad runs," Woody explained. "We're giving up five to six points in a row rather than two or three."

Despite those runs, Woody said that when his team is on, they are tough to beat and they are more advanced offensively than he anticipated at this point in the season.

"When we're playing well in our system, we're matching up with everybody," he said.

Junior hitting Gina Baertsch led the Tigers against Northfield with 14 kills, followed by sophomore Charlie Nelson with 10.

Farmington was able to rebound with a three-set win over Cannon Falls to improve to 3-2 heading into conference play. Woody said that as usual, the Suburban South is tough with a couple teams at the top who are ranked or are close to ranked, while the rest of the conference is still strong.

"Our goal is to have a winning season after graduating several seniors," he said. "We want to finish at least in the middle of the conference and make a run in sections."

The Tigers hosted Apple Valley on Sept. 12, travel to Burnsville on Thursday, Sept. 14, and then host the Farmington Invite on Saturday, Sept. 16.