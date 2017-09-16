Farmington football struggles against Lakeville North

The game started badly for the Tigers and snowballed in the second quarter. Lakeville North was able to get a safety to start the game and go up 2-0, then after Farmington punted the Panthers scored a touchdown and extra point to take a 9-0 lead. Later in the quarter, the Farmington defense held after the offense fumbled in their own territory. Senior co-captain and linebacker Brock Mogensen intercepted a fake field goal attempt by Lakeville North to get the stop, but the Farmington offense turned the ball back over to the Panthers when junior quarterback Alijah Moe was intercepted.

To start the second quarter, Lakeville North was able to pin the Tigers inside their own five yard line. Farmington them fumbled and the Panthers recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to lead 16-0. That touchdown would turn out to be the first of five touchdowns Lakeville North would score in the quarter.

Immediately after their score, Lakeville North recovered a surprise onside kick, drove down the field and scored on an eight-yard touchdown pass to lead 23-0. Three minutes later, they scored again. Another Tiger fumble at midfield setup the fourth touchdown of the quarter off of a 38-yard touchdown pass and Lakeville North led 37-0. After Farmington turned the ball over on downs, they gave up another touchdown and trailed 44-0 at halftime.

Reserves were in for both teams throughout the second half. The Panthers scored on their first drive of the second half on a broken play, 60-yard touchdown pass to give them a 51-0 lead, which proved to be the last score of the half.

Farmington travels to Rosemount next Saturday, Sept. 23, to face rival Rosemount during their centennial celebration. Game time is five o’clock.