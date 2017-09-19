Rosemount volleyball battles pair of ranked teams

Shakopee Invite

Rosemount won their first match against Bethlehem Academy handily in two sets 25-20, 25-17. They then dropped their second match to sixth-ranked Shakopee 19-25, 25-22, 13-15. From there, the Irish swept the next four sets against Mankato East (25-13, 25-19) and Forest Lake (25-14, 25-16) to take third.

Prior Lake

Despite the result being a loss (25-22, 21-25, 14-25, 25-21, 13-15), head coach Smokey Vitek said she could not have asked for any more from her team.

"Prior Lake was a terrific five-set battle that went right down to the wire." she said. "Although we did not come out on the winning side of the match, it was a great match for us. We competed throughout the match and left everything we had on the court. I could not have asked any more from the team, they worked hard and carried out the game plan very well."

Junior hitter Jenna Grutzmacher led the team with 16 kills, while junior Kaitlyn McLean and senior Shae Buchman each had 10.

"(Junior) Mari Hinkle had a very strong match with 26 digs and 34 serve reception passes," Vitek explained. "(Sophomore) Bella Ottman did a great job blocking against Prior Lake's big outside hitter, she accumulated four blocks during the match."

Eagan

"We knew (Eagan) would be a tough battle, especially coming off a tough battle on Tuesday night (against Prior Lake)," Vitek said. "But again the team played well and fought hard throughout the five-set match and again the team did a good job executing the gameplan. Mari Hinkle again lead the team with 28 digs, some of which were tremendous against the powerful Eagan hitters. She also did a great job on serve receive which allowed us to be aggressive offensively."

The final was 18-25, 25-21, 9-25, 25-22, 7-15. Grutzmacher led the team with 16 kills while Ottman had 10 and McLean eight. Senior Maddie Mackinac had 45 set assists.

Farmington Invite

Heading into the tournament at Farmington, Vitek said she knew her team would be tired with the amount of volleyball they had played in the past week.

"We headed into the Farmington Invite this weekend a bit worn down," she said. "The two long matches on Tuesday and Thursday along with the Shakopee Invite were already a lot of volleyball for the week, but the team pulled it together and came into Saturday ready to play, tired legs and all."

The Irish started by handling Red Wing (25-12, 25-22) and Mahtomedi (25-17, 25-14) easily. However, Vitek said their next match against Osseo was a bit tougher, but her team buckled down and won in two sets 25-21, 31-29.

In the tournament championship, Rosemount faced Faribault. The final was 21-25, 18-25.

"We knew we would have to be disciplined on defense and patient on offense to beat them," Vitek explained. "However, we did not do either really well. The team worked hard but we did not play well resulting in a 2-0 loss. Faribault played well with solid defense and smart shots on offense. We had too many serving and hitting errors along with lack of aggressiveness on defense."

Rosemount faces two more ranked teams this week in Lakeville North on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 21, and then Tartan on Saturday, Sept. 23, for the RHS Centennial Celebration. All three matches are at home.