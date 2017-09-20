Cross-country: Farmington teams take third

On top of the tremendous team finishes, freshman Anna Fenske continued her dominance by winning the girls' varsity race and finished almost a minute ahead of the second-place finisher. For the boys, sophomore Noah Revels took seventh and was just over 10 seconds away from a top-five finish. The girls' team finished third with 140 points, eight points out of second-place Shakopee; the winner was Edina. The boys finished behind ranked St. Paul Central and Minnetonka.

Boys finish behind two ranked teams

"Farmington was the top South Suburban Conference school (at the race) and lost to second-ranked Minnetonka and No. 14 St. Paul Central," head coach Adam Lippold said. "Noah Revels ran another great race adding another top-10 finish to his season. Freshman Brennen Peterson made a big improvement this week running 17 minutes and 14 seconds (17:14), and made the difference in finishing third overall (as a team) instead of maybe sixth place. We have a great pack (of runners) 2-8, we are looking good through two kilometers, if they can continue that tight pack further into the race, we will be much harder to beat."

Peterson finished 23rd, while junior Nolan Levack took 25th with a time of 17:23.97. Sophomore Carter Altmann placed 31st in 17:31.47, junior Regan Sevenich finished 45th (17:52.13), junior Trevor LaVigne took 74th with a time of 18:29.53 and sophomore Caden Speikers was the last scoring runner finishing 77th in 18:32.20. Senior Cole Stansbury took 82nd with a time of 18:34.99 and fellow senior Joshua Wilson placed 104th in 19:05.86.

Girls run strong despite being shorthanded

"Our ladies ran tough, placing eight points behind second-place Shakopee," Lippold said. "We were without our second and fifth runners this meet and we turned our focus toward individual growth. I was floored when we saw our team finish. Anna Palodichuk ran herself into a magnificent race. She stepped up to become our fifth runner today and she filled that role perfectly. We also welcomed back junior Josie Laube to racing and she finished 17th overall with a time of 20:07. When we thought things were going bad, we had a pair of juniors in Palodichuk and Laube step up and take advantage of their opportunities."

Lippold said that some of his younger runners continued to improve.

"Laura McGregor added another top-20 finish to her strong freshman season by finishing 20th," he said. "Fellow freshman Meleah Scott finished under 21 minutes and placed 43rd."

Meanwhile, Fenske continued to add accolades to her season.

"Anna Fenske broke the meet record running 18:07 and beat second place by nearly a minute," Lippold said. "She is third in the state as we head to the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday. The Roy Griak is one of the largest meets in the country. Many of the top-100 nationally ranked runners will be there along with the top teams in the region. A top-20 finish at the Griak is very special."

Palodichuk finished 62nd with a time of 21:13.94, while junior Mara Teiken took 91st (22:12.43) and freshman Mikayla Shaver placed 99th in 22:35.85.

The Roy Griak Invitational is hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Bolstad Golf Course. There are two races for the boys and two for the girls due to the size of the field. Dozens of teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois and California will compete.