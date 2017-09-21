Farmington football struggles against Lakeville North

The game started badly for the Tigers and snowballed in the second quarter. Lakeville North was able to get a safety to start the game and go up 2-0, then after Farmington punted, the Panthers scored a touchdown and extra point to take a 9-0 lead. Later in the quarter, the Farmington defense held after the offense fumbled in their own territory. Senior co-captain and linebacker Brock Mogensen intercepted a fake field goal attempt by Lakeville North to get the stop, but the Farmington offense turned the ball back over to the Panthers when junior quarterback Alijah Moe was intercepted.

To start the second quarter, Lakeville North was able to pin the Tigers inside their own 5-yard line. Farmington then fumbled and the Panthers recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to lead 16-0. That touchdown would turn out to be the first of five touchdowns Lakeville North would score in the quarter.

Immediately after their score, Lakeville North recovered a surprise onside kick, drove down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass to lead 23-0. Three minutes later, they scored again. Another Tiger fumble at midfield set up the fourth touchdown of the quarter off of a 38-yard touchdown pass and Lakeville North led 37-0. After Farmington turned the ball over on downs, they gave up another touchdown and trailed 44-0 at halftime.

Reserves were in for both teams throughout the second half. The Panthers scored on their first drive of the second half on a broken play, 60-yard touchdown pass to give them a 51-0 lead, which proved to be the last score of the half.

Head coach Adam Fischer said this game was a wake-up call for his team.

"I think the big thing to take away is that we don't want this to happen again," he said. "We just ran up against a really good football team and they proved they were one of the top teams in the state. Our kids have to learn that if they want to be in that conversation with teams like this, they have to come out and be ready to compete, and do that for four quarters."

The Tigers struggled on both sides of the ball. Starting quarterback, junior Alijah Moe completed two passes on three attempts for 20 yards and an interception. He was relieved towards the end of the first half when the game was already out of hand by sophomore quarterback Ryan Buchert. Buchert went 12-for-27 with 93 yards and two interceptions.

Farmington ran for just 82 yards on 29 carries. Their leading rusher was senior running back Jake Sether, who had 13 carries for 43 yards. The next leading runner was Buchert with 24 yards on four carries. Senior wide receiver Caden Freetly led the team with four receptions, while fellow senior Jarrett Hunt had three receptions for 33 yards.

Junior Justin Gutsalyuk led Farmington with 5.5 tackles, followed by Mogensen with five. Mogensen also had a forced fumble and an interception.

Farmington travels to Rosemount for a 5 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Sept. 23.