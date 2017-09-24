Farmington football shutout by Rosemount 24-0

The Tigers were in it almost the entire game thanks to their defense, but outside of one drive were unable to get anything going offensively. Towards the end of the first quarter, junior quarterback Alijah Moe made an errant option pitch that was recovered by Rosemount and returned for a touchdown, giving the Irish a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers fumbled at the goal line as they were about to score which was recovered by the Irish for a touchback, and later Moe was picked by Evan Geiwitz, who had three interceptions in the game.

The turnovers continued in the second half as Geiwitz intercepted sophomore quarterback Ryan Buchert twice. A long touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter put Rosemount up 14-0. Soon after the touchdown pass, Farmington had a punt blocked and gave the Irish a short field that resulted in a field goal. Rosemount added another touchdown run after that to make it 24-0 which would be final.

The Tigers managed just 196 total yards against a stout Irish defense. They ran 32 times for 96 yards and the combination of Moe and Buchert completed 11 passes on 28 attempts for 100 yards and three interceptions. Farmington’s leading rusher was senior running back Jake Sether who carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards. Junior wide receiver Adam Weed had four receptions while senior Caden Freetly had 41 yards receiving.

Farmington has three straight home games coming up and host Eagan on Friday, Sept. 29.