Rosemount blanks Farmington 24-0

Recap

The Tigers were in it almost the entire game thanks to their defense, but outside of one drive were unable to get anything going offensively. Rosemount started the scoring late in the first quarter when senior Cole Kraemer recovered an errant pitch by Farmington's Alijah Moe and returned it 44 yards for the touchdown. The Irish converted the extra point and led 7-0 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

The next two quarters were defensive struggles as both teams turned the ball over several times, including the Irish forcing a fumble at the goal line to prevent a Tiger touchdown, a fumbled snap by Rosemount which was recovered by Farmington who were unable to convert, and Irish junior cornerback Evan Geiwitz snagging the first two of his three interceptions for the game.

Rosemount led 7-0 going into the fourth quarter when they were able to blow the game open. Junior quarterback Max Carter hit sophomore Jonathan Mann on a wide open 39-yard play action pass for a touchdown with 5:33 left in the game to take a 14-0 lead.

After kicking off and forcing Farmington to punt, senior defensive back Keenan Wenzel blocked the Tigers' punt and Rosemount recovered at the Farmington 26-yard line. The Irish then made a 39-yard field goal courtesy of sophomore Nathan Whiting and led 17-0 with 3:32 left.

The Irish's last score came on a 42-yard touchdown run by junior running back Garrison Green and their defense held on to give them the 24-0 win.

Irish defense leads the way

Outside of Rosemount's two offensive touchdowns, both of which came on big plays, the Irish offense struggled for much of the game while the defense prevented the Farmington offense from finding any traction. Rosemount gained 236 total yards for the game and 81 of them came on those scores.

"Our defense played outstanding," head coach Jeff Erdmann said. "We did not play well offensively. We weren't physical, we didn't execute, we have a lot of work to do."

The Irish ran for 98 yards on 38 carries and Green led the Rosemount rushers with 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Carter completed 12-of-15 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Their leading receiver was Mann who had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Irish defense forced six turnovers during the game; three interceptions, two fumbles and a blocked punt, as well as scored a touchdown. All three interceptions came from Geiwitz, who was all over the field and was consistently thrown at by the Tigers.

Erdmann said his defense was able to control the game by stifling Farmington's run game.

"We took their run out pretty well, they had one drive where they went down and had the fumble," he said. "I think their offensive line got worn down and we were able to rotate our defensive line in, and I think we had five turnovers defensively, that helps a ton."

A significant part of that defensive effort was Geiwitz, who tallied three interceptions and has five in the last two games.

"He's a competitor, he has great feet and puts himself in great position," Erdmann said.

Rosemount hosts Eastview on Friday, Sept. 29, in their last home game until the final game of the regular season.

Tigers continue to struggle offensively

The Farmington defense kept the Tigers in the game until late in the fourth quarter. Despite numerous turnovers by the offense the first three quarters, Rosemount was only able to score on a defensive touchdown.

Senior co-captain and University of South Dakota commit Brock Mogensen said that after the last two games, the defense was focused on simply "'doing their job."

"A main thing that we didn't do well the past couple games was not doing our jobs on defense," he said. "The whole week (before the game) we told our defense that if we do our job, we can be the best defense in the state, and I thought that really showed in the game. We showed the same defense as always, but like I said, everyone executed their jobs great which was the biggest factor."

However, the Farmington offense struggled the entire game and the five turnovers compounded the problems.

The Tigers managed just 196 total yards against a stout Irish defense. They ran 32 times for 96 yards and the combination of Moe and Buchert completed 11 passes on 28 attempts for 100 yards and three interceptions. Farmington's leading rusher was senior running back Jake Sether who carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards. Junior wide receiver Adam Weed had four receptions while senior Caden Freetly had 41 yards receiving.

Mogensen said the key in a stretch like this for the Tigers is to try and stay positive.

"I just tell them that we've had a few rough games and we can always bounce back," he said. "Just helping the younger guys stay confident is key I think. Really just staying positive around them, help them stay positive about us as a team."

Farmington has three straight home games coming up and host Eagan on Friday, Sept. 29.