Anna Fenske takes third at esteemed Roy Griak Invitational
The Farmington boys' and girls' cross-country teams competed in the annual Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul. Freshman Anna Fenske continued her fantastic season by finishing third, with a time of 18 minutes and 31.40 seconds, in a field of 415 runners that featured some of the best runners in the Midwest. Led by Fenske, the Farmington girls' team took 14th out of 45 teams in the Gold division. Meanwhile, the boys' team took 31st out of 46 teams.
The Lady Tigers had two other runners finish in the top 100. Junior Lauren Peterson finished 87th with a time of 21:05.40 while fellow junior Josie Laube took 96th in 21:08.30. Freshmen Laura McGregor (21:46.90) and Maleah Scott (21:47.00) placed back-to-back in 158th and 159th, respectively. Junior Anna Palodichuk finished 215th in 22:34.90, freshman Mikayla Shaver took 309th (23:48.80), junior Mara Teiken placed 336th with a time of 24:08.90 and senior Emily Auge finished 387th in 25:37.50.
Meanwhile, the Farmington boys' team had three runners place in the top 200. Freshman Brennen Peterson was the Tigers' top boys runner, placing 111th with a time of 17:54.40, followed by junior Nolan Levack in 131st (18:03.40) and sophomore Caden Speikers took 179th in 18:23.40. Juniors Regan Sevenich (19:09.30) and Soren Vigesaa (19:23.80) took 286th and 315th, respectively. Junior Michael Cardinal finished in 332nd with a time of 19:32.60, sophomore Carter Altmann took 338th in 19:36.00 and junior Trevor LaVigne placed 377th (20:08.00).
Both teams next race Thursday, Sept. 28, at Southern Hills Golf Course at a meet hosted by Farmington.