Anna Fenske takes third at esteemed Roy Griak Invitational

The Lady Tigers had two other runners finish in the top 100. Junior Lauren Peterson finished 87th with a time of 21:05.40 while fellow junior Josie Laube took 96th in 21:08.30. Freshmen Laura McGregor (21:46.90) and Maleah Scott (21:47.00) placed back-to-back in 158th and 159th, respectively. Junior Anna Palodichuk finished 215th in 22:34.90, freshman Mikayla Shaver took 309th (23:48.80), junior Mara Teiken placed 336th with a time of 24:08.90 and senior Emily Auge finished 387th in 25:37.50.

Meanwhile, the Farmington boys' team had three runners place in the top 200. Freshman Brennen Peterson was the Tigers' top boys runner, placing 111th with a time of 17:54.40, followed by junior Nolan Levack in 131st (18:03.40) and sophomore Caden Speikers took 179th in 18:23.40. Juniors Regan Sevenich (19:09.30) and Soren Vigesaa (19:23.80) took 286th and 315th, respectively. Junior Michael Cardinal finished in 332nd with a time of 19:32.60, sophomore Carter Altmann took 338th in 19:36.00 and junior Trevor LaVigne placed 377th (20:08.00).

Both teams next race Thursday, Sept. 28, at Southern Hills Golf Course at a meet hosted by Farmington.