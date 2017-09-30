Farmington fell behind by two scores after two touchdown passes from Eagan quarterback Kaden Hanson to running back Eisley Nkwonta. However, the Tigers responded twice in the second quarter to trail 13-10 going into halftime. Sophomore running back Hunter Hedlund scored on a three-yard touchdown run with an extra point by junior Adam Weed. Junior Will Buffington then made an 18-yard field goal.

The Tigers were able to complete the comeback and blow the game open in the second half. Eagan extended their lead to 16-0 after a field goal to start the second half, but then it was all Farmington. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Buchert threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 24-16 lead. The first was eight yards to senior wide receiver Caden Freetly and the second was a 70-yard big play to Weed.

Another touchdown pass from Buchert to Weed for 43 yards in the fourth quarter iced the game and gave Farmington the 31-16 win.

The Tigers host Burnsville on Friday, October 6, for Homecoming.