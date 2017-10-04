FHS cross-country teams place first and second at home meet

Boys packed together nicely

Altman (17:16.28), sophomore Caden Speikers (17:23.95) and junior Nolan Levack (17:27.46) finished fifth-seventh-ninth, respectively, for the boys in a race where the Tigers were missing their two top runners (Noah Revels and Brennen Peterson). Just behind them were junior Regan Sevenich in 11th with a time of 17:30.73, junior Michael Cardinals took 16th in 17:44.55, junior Trevor Lavigne placed 30th (18:13.73) and senior Cole Stansbury finished in 32nd with a time of 18:16.63.

Junior Soren Vigesaa (18:45.85) and senior Kevin Tilack (19:04.39) took 55th and 64th respectively as non-scored runners.

"Our boys stood up to a tough challenge on Thursday winning the meet without their no. 1 and no. 2 runners," head coach Adam Lippold said. "Imagine losing your quarterback and running back, or point guard and center and winning against a quality opponent. Sophomores Caden Speikers and Carter Altman, along with juniors Nolan Levack, Regan Sevenich and Michael Cardinal all ran an aggressive first mile and never let go, without our top runner breaking 17 minutes; we were nothing flashy but our depth was tough to compete with."

Girls maintain consistency

"It was very close the entire race, we had one-two and they (Henry Sibley) countered with third and fourth place,' Lippold explained about the girls' race. "(Josie) Laube gave us an advantage at 12th place but their four-through-seven (runners) packed really well and they finished five points ahead of us. Just outside of our scoring five we had junior Mara Tieken and freshman Mikayla Shaver take another step forward finishing in 22:00 and 22:12. Both are running really well at this point of the season, I'm really excited to see their hard work paying off on our home course in front of their friends and family."

Laube, a junior, had a time of 20:15.45 in her 12th-place finish. Freshman Laura McGregor took 18th with a time of 20:44.45, junior Anna Palodichuk finished 33rd in 21:17.63 and freshman Maleah Scott placed 35th (21:21.25). Tiekn took 52nd with her 22:00 while Shaver finished 54th.

Both teams were supposed to race at Chaska on Tuesday, Oct. 3, but that was cancelled due to the rain. Their next meet with be the South Suburban Conference meet Friday, Oct. 13, in Eagan.