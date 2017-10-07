The Tigers fell behind 13-0 after the first quarter but were able to get on the board after a 11-yard touchdown pass to junior Adam Weed to cut the Blaze’s lead to 13-7. However, Burnsville answered with a long touchdown run and two-point conversion to go into halftime leading farmington 21-7.

The only scoring in the third quarter was a punt return for a touchdown by Burnsville who led 28-7 going into the fourth quarter. However, then the Tigers mounted a comeback. Buchert threw two touchdown passes to junior Alijah Moe (26 yards) and senior Brock Mogensen (27 yards) to trail the Blaze 28-20 after a failed extra point attempt. Burnsville answered the run with a 78-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 15, 35-20. Farmington closed it to 35-27 on a Moe fumble recovered for a touchdown but that was the final.

Buchert, while just 17-for-44 passing, threw for 273 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Moe led the team in receiving with three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, while senior wide receiver Caden Freetly pulled in five receptions for 45 yards. Weed caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Mogensen had his lone touchdown reception.

With the Tigers falling behind quickly, the running game was never given the opportunity to get going and Farmington rushed 18 times for only 12 yards. Mogensen and junior Jordan Schultz led the defense with five tackles each, while senior Colton Ralidak had four tackles.

Farmington hosts Eastview in their third-straight home game next Friday, Oct. 13. They then travel to Lakeville South on Wednesday, Oct. 18.