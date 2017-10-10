Tigers girls' swimming downs Apple Valley 95-91

"The Apple Valley meet was very exciting as it came down to the last relay," head coach Jennifer Marshall said. "Finishing first and second in that event was quite an impressive race."

Those winners were the 400 freestyle relay team of Anna Urbach, Camille Gehrke, Catherine Gehrke and Kendall Krohn with a time of three minutes and 50.60 seconds; Mari Dougherty in the 200 freestyle (1:59.85) and Rory Kent in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.28).

Second-place finishers were the 200 medley relay team of Boitran Nguyen, Kent, Anna Binion and Urbach (2:00.11); the 400 freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Kent, Dougherty and Sadie Krause (3:51.36); Kent in the 200 individual medley (2:21.58); Urbach in the 50 freestyle (26.26) and 100 freestyle (57.38); Chloe Gehrke in the 100 butterfly (1:05.32); Catherine Gehrke in the 500 freestyle (5:36.92); the 200 freestyle relay team of Dougherty, Binion, Camille Gehrke and Catherine Gehrke (1:47.88); Dougherty in the 100 backstroke (1:04.36); and Rachel Lentsch in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.53).

The crucial third-place swimmers were the 200 medley relay team of Caroline Cummings, Lentsch, Chloe Gehrke and Anna Singewald (2:00.37); Krause in the 200 IM (2:31.57) and 100 backstroke (1:08.62); Chloe Gehrke in the 50 freestyle (26.75); Krohn in the 100 freestyle (59.58); Nguyen in the 500 freestyle (5:55.07); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Chloe Gehrke, Lentsch, Krohn and Singewald (1:48.70).

Fourth-place finishers were Catherine Gehrke in the 200 freestyle (2:07.03); Jordyn Schmucker in the 1-meter dive (148.75 points); Camille Gehrke in the 100 butterfly (1:08.17); Paige Altmann in the 500 freestyle (5:58.66); Madeline Grimm in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.58); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Alex Harrison, Maryanne Bovee, Cummings and Altmann (4:10.21).

The Tigers travel to Eagan for a meet Tuesday, Oct. 10, and then go to Lakeville for the section True Team meet Saturday, Oct. 14.