Regular season obstacles

Head coach Blake Olmscheid said that since the team's match against Burnsville on Sept. 14, the team has had several different lineups. Senior second singles player Ellie Moser was injured and missed much of the season, fellow senior first singles player Brooke Hapuku missed several matches, and Makayla Bauer in fourth singles did as well. The doubles teams did not escape either with first and second doubles forced to change, too. However, so much change created plenty of opportunities for other players to step up and contribute.

"Our injuries have resulted in somewhat of a lineup musical chairs, but there have been some bright spots," Olmscheid said. "Case one of this is Tori Montbriand. Tori is a senior and spent the first half of the season on junior varsity for us, but when Ellie left with her injury, (she) was brought up into the lineup to play fourth singles. Tori has not lost at the fourth singles spot this year and the only losses that she has had have been at third singles (where she also has two wins.) She has been a pitbull for the team, she fights for every single point and her tenacity wears even her more stubborn opponents out."

"Another highlight this year has been the play of Jamie Hall and Kjerstin Ellis at first doubles," he explained. "They won the first doubles flight of our tournament in Buffalo against some stiff competition and have been riding that high ever since."

Olmscheid also praised Hapuku for battling through her injury and playing extremely well on top of it.

"It would also be remiss of me to not mention Brooke Hapuku, who has battled through an injury that has caused her to miss multiple matches this year," he said. "She has posted some comfortable wins against tough competition going into individuals. Brooke has only lost three matches over the course of the entire year at first singles."

The Rochesters: John Marshall and Mayo

Farmington, the No. 8 seed, swept ninth-seed Rochester John Marshall 7-0 and Olmscheid said that match showed what his team was capable of.

"In our match against John Marshall on Wednesday we had everyone back in the lineup, and it showed what our potential for the entire season as a team would have been," he said. "We were expecting a battle and John Marshall definitely showed up to compete. But the strength of our girls playing perhaps their best tennis of the season at every position in the lineup lead to a blowout win, something you don't see a lot of in a matchup of seeds that close."

The Tigers moved on to face top-seeded Rochester Mayo and were swept 7-0 by perhaps the best team they had faced all season.

"We ran into a buzzsaw in a Mayo team that definitely showed the girls what a team that consistently competes for state championships every season looks like," Olmscheid said.

Farmington begins individual sections Thursday, Oct. 12, and will once again potentially face familiar opponents from both John Marshall and Mayo.