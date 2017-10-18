Farmington soccer teams are section 1AA runners-up

Including section playoffs, the Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 4-13-2 after getting healthy and off to a hot start to the playoffs. This was the farthest a Farmington girls’ soccer squad had gone since reaching the section final in the fall of 2013.

The boys ended the season with an 11-3-5 overall record and had previously tied Lakeville North 0-0 three weeks ago. Last year the Tigers fell to Owatonna in the section championship 2-1.

Graduating from both squads after this spring are seniors Zach Berg, Chevy Perdomo, Cristian Collazo, Corey McKnight, Sam Shockley, Cameron Nelson, Jake Peterson, Luke Blood, Lauren Wolter-Buchman, Jessica Jensen, Tara O'Connor, Belle Schaffer, Emily Rubins, Elle Clayton, Jordin Novak, Emily Barthel, Anna Gavin, Marissa Steel and Kaylee Smith.