Farmington's Brooke Hapuku qualifies for state tennis tournament
Farmington Tiger senior tennis player Brooke Hapuku advanced to the MSHSL class AA state tournament Tuesday, Oct. 17, after going 1-1 on the day. Hapuku qualified for state by winning her semifinals match against junior Emily Rahrick of Owatonna 6-3, 6-0, avenging her sections loss to Rahrick from last season. In the section championship match, Brooke fell to junior Emma Trncic of Rochester Mayo 2-6, 6-2, 4-6. Trncic was the overall top seed for the section and is now a two-time state qualifier. Hapuku will next play on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m. the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota's campus.
Win or lose, Brooke will play again at noon. If she wins both her first two matches, Hapuku would advance to the semifinals and be guaranteed at worst a third-place match. If she loses her first match, she can keep playing through the consolation bracket. However, should she win her first match and then lose her second, her tournament will be done. After the first two rounds, all further matches take place on Friday, Oct. 27, at eight and 11:30 a.m.