Girls continue dominance

The Tiger girls continue to get better while freshman Anna Fenske keeps winning races and junior Lauren Peterson is never too far behind. The two have maintained the momentum from last year when they finished first-second at the class AA state meet. Fenske finished a full 45 seconds ahead of the second-place runner from Lakeville South with a time of 17 minutes and 59 seconds (17:59.00). Peterson took third with a time of 19:33.10, fellow junior Josie Laube finished seventh in 20:11.10 and rounding out the top-10 was freshman Lauren McGregor in 10th (20:14.80).

Farmington's last scorer was eighth-grader Maleah Scott, who took 18th with a time of 20:38.80. The two alternates were freshman Kelsey Thelen, who finished 41st in 21:19.60, and junior Anna Palodichuk who placed 52nd (21:42.20).

"They have been pretty successful all season long," head coach Adam Lippold said about the girls team. "They ran really well at Rosemount at the beginning of the year, they placed third just a couple points ahead of Rosemount which I thought was a pretty surprising finish for us. Then we won the Faribault Invite, where we beat Shakopee by a few points and Stillwater who's ranked right now. We finally got everybody healthy for once here at this meet (SSC championship) and it turned out pretty well for us. It's been a whirlwind and a lot of fun."

Lippold said that Fenske has really improved in her preparation this season.

"This year, you have definitely seen her take a step forward in every aspect of her training," he explained. "She definitely seems stronger and more fit. The workouts that she was doing last year compared to this year, she has a better demeanor and is calm and collected. That goes a long way in this sport, she doesn't get too frazzled by anything and is able to shrug it off and move on."

Boys put together solid team performance

The boys team had all seven of their varsity runners place in the top-50. Revels was their top runner, taking seventh with a time of 16:56.00. Freshman Brennen Peterson took 21st with a time of 17:23.00, sophomore Caden Speikers finished 27th in 17:44.70 and junior Michael Cardinal placed 38th (18:02.40). Juniors Trevor Lavigne (18:07.40) and Regan Sevenich (18:08.40) finished in 41st and 43rd, respectively, while senior Cole Stansbury took 48th in 18:12.70.

Lippold said that it's hard to compare the girls' and boys' squads as they are two very different teams.

"They are two different types of teams," he said. "The girls have the firepower with Anna and Lauren, it makes it a lot easier. On the boys side, they are deep and are a pack team. (Runners) two-through-eight are interchangeable on that team, in large races we can have a really good result because of that pack. Our fifth man is usually right there in the top-third (of the field).

Noah Revels has run really, really well for us all year long. He ran about 20-some seconds faster than he did last year at that course (Eagan High School)."

Both teams next race Thursday, Oct. 26, at Owatonna for their section races.