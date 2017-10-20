Tiger football edged out by Lakeville South 17-14

Lakeville South started the scoring as the Cougars scored on an 80-yard touchdown run and took a 7-0 lead with seven minutes and 25 seconds left in the first quarter. Farmington responded with a scoring drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run by senior Avery Filapek and tied the game at 7-7 with 5:31 left in the first.

The Tigers took a 14-7 lead with 7:20 left in the second quarter after junior quarterback Alijah Moe completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Adam Weed. However, Lakeville South was able to tie the game with 3:11 left in the first half on a 33-yard touchdown run. The Cougars were then able to add three more points on a 32-yard field goal with under a minute left in the half. They led 17-14 at halftime and that would remain the final.

Moe was productive if inefficient in the passing game, throwing for 197 yards and a touchdown, but completing just 11-of-25 passes and also three interceptions. Senior wide receiver had a breakout game with five receptions for 109 yards. Weed had his touchdown reception and totaled four catches for 69 yards.

Farmington’s run game was never really able to get going. They ran for just 69 yards on 31 carries, including Filapek’s touchdown. Filapek led all rushers with 15 carries for 42 yards and the touchdown. Senior Maurice Houston added nine carries for 27 yards.

Should the Tigers win their first section game next Friday, they would then play the winner of sixth-seeded Wayzata and no. 3 seed Maple Grove on Friday, Nov. 3, at the highest seed.