Farmington soccer teams are Section 1AA runners-up

Lady Tigers

"I thought we played really well the first 15 minutes or so," head coach Aaron Johnson said. "As soon as North got a goal, we kind of unraveled a little bit and gave up a couple goals that we probably shouldn't have."

Including section playoffs, the Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 4-13-2 after getting healthy and off to a hot start to the playoffs. This was the farthest a Farmington girls' soccer squad had gone since reaching the section final in the fall of 2013.

"I was disappointed in our record, but we did have a really tough schedule, I think out of the final eight (left in the playoffs) there's three or four teams that we played who are left," Johnson said as he reflected on the season as a whole. "We had some rough games early on and couldn't quite catch our breath and get going a little bit. But the postseason we played more like I thought we could and was happy that we put together a couple good games when it mattered the most at the end."

Johnson said that with the season over, the team will miss the intangibles the seniors brought this past season.

"They were good teammates, good friends, good role models and good leaders to the underclassmen," he said. "It was great to coach them for two years and we will certainly miss them next year."

Those players graduating this spring are Lauren Wolter-Buchman, Jessica Jensen, Tara O'Connor, Belle Schaffer, Emily Rubins, Elle Clayton, Jordin Novak, Emily Barthel, Anna Gavin, Marissa Steel and Kaylee Smith.

Farmington boys

The Farmington boys fell 5-0 to Lakeville North in a game where the Panthers applied relentless pressure. North scored their first goal seven minutes into the game and led 2-0 at halftime. Twenty-four seconds into the second half the Panthers scored to make it 3-0, which was eventually extended to 5-0.

The boys ended the season with an 11-3-5 overall record and had previously tied Lakeville North 0-0 three weeks ago. Last year the Tigers fell to Owatonna in the section championship 2-1.

Graduating from both squads after this spring are seniors Zach Berg, Chevy Perdomo, Cristian Collazo, Corey McKnight, Sam Shockley, Cameron Nelson, Jake Peterson and Luke Blood. Berg was named first team all-state on Sunday, Oct. 22, in a ceremony at the Xcel Energy Center.