Farmington won the 200 medley relay and secured their second-place finish with solid placements besides winning events. The 200 medley relay team of Lexie Bray, Rory Kent, Anna Urbach and Chloe Gehrke finished first with a time of one minute and 55.50 seconds (1:55.50).

Runners-up were Bray in the 100 backstroke (1:03.79) and Kent in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.45). Taking third were Mari Dougherty in the 200 freestyle (2:02.63); Rachel Lentsch in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.97) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Bray, Kent, Dougherty and Catherine Gehrke with a time of 3:51.29.

Placing fourth was the 200 freestyle relay team of Urbach, Chloe Gehrke, Anna Singewald and Dougherty with a time of 1:44.85; and in fifth were Kent in the 200 individual medley (2:24.14), Chloe Gehrke in the 100 butterfly (1:04.42) and Dougherty in the 100 freestyle (56.74).

Farmington traveled to Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 24, after this article went to print. They then have junior varsity sections in Shakopee on Saturday, Oct. 28. Sections are Nov. 8 and 10 in Rochester and the state tournament will be Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.