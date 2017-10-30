The game did not see any scoring until the fourth quarter when, with five minutes and three seconds left in the game, Roseville was able to break loose and score on a 63-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. The Tigers were not able to mount a comeback and 7-0 was the final.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Buchert was back under center for the Tigers but struggled in the snow against a very good Raiders team. Buchert was just 3-for-22 passing for 10 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, Farmington was not able to get much going on the ground either. The Tigers ran for 55 yards on 31 carries and were led by senior Avery Filapek, who ran the ball 17 times for 59 yards. Three different receivers caught passes for the Tigers.

It was another strong game for the Farmington defense, which allowed some yards (143 passing and 129 rushing) but only one score and had an interception courtesy of junior defensive back Jameson Shrum.