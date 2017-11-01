Owatonna

The Tigers got off to a slow start against Owatonna in the first set, and despite making a comeback, fell 22-25 despite outplaying them for much of the set. From there on, Farmington played really well, especially their defense which head coach Michael Woody had previously said was the team's strength.

Despite a rough fourth set where Owatonna was able to tie the match 2-2, the Tigers' offense was much improved from the regular season.

"I told them all week, my five outsides, I told them 'the five of you are going to be the key, with the five of you we'll be able to have on or the other way be successful," Woody said. "We found a rhythm."

Despite the adjustments to help the offense, Farmington's defense stayed solid.

"That's the nice thing about what we do, no matter which girls is libero we still play Brenna left-back and the other girls in middle, so that part is fluid no matter which way we do it, and that's a huge part of our defense still being solid."

The biggest key to the match according to Woody was his team's ability to adapt.

"We were able to adjust," he said. "We haven't been adjusting well. Tonight we were able to adjust, get them out of system no matter what ball we had and get some kills on other balls with good sets. We were able to be more aggressive and take them out of what they were trying to do more often on offense."