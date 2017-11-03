Girls on to state

Freshman Anna Fenske and junior Lauren Peterson finished first-second respectively once again to lead the Tigers at the section meet. However, the rest of Farmington's lineup came up big in order to help the team qualify for state by a comfortable margin. They had three runners place in the top-20 and all five scorers finished in the top-35.

Fenske and Peterson blew away the rest of the section. Fenske finished with a time of 17 minutes and 24.90 seconds (17:24.90), which was more than half a minute ahead of Peterson. Meanwhile, Peterson had a time of 18:10.20, which was more than 20 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher, another huge margin in a race like this.

Freshman Laura McGregor took 18th with a time of 19:29.00 and not far behind her was junior Josie Laube who finished 23rd in 19:42.30. Freshman Kelsey Thelen placed 35th (20:12.20) as the last scorer for the Tigers, while pushers Anna Palodichuk (20:49.50) and Maleah Scott (21:06.50) took 53rd and 66th, respectively.

"A big reason for our success this year came from the improvement in our freshman class," head coach Adam Lippold said. "We had a trio of freshman in our scoring five; Anna Fenske defended her title, Laura McGregor placed 18th running a personal best time of 19:29 and Kelsey Thelen rounded out our top five by placing 35th. Junior Lauren Peterson was runner-up, setting up a great lead with a first-second finish for the team. Fellow junior Josie Laube set the pace for our entire squad three-through-seven putting them all in position to win from the first mile. Rochester Century and Lakeville South matched up really well with us, the outcome was not as easily predicted after the race finished as our conference meet. They are a tough group of girls and I'm glad they get to travel to state as a team."

Revels qualifies

The highlight of the boys' fifth-place finish was sophomore Noah Revels making ito the state meet after just missing it last season. Revels took sixth with a time of 16:28.50, just 16 seconds behind the winner.

Revels said despite the team not making it, it's a great feeling for him to make it as an individual.

"Last year I missed it by like 0.01 seconds," he said. "It feels amazing. We were looking forward to making it as a team but we didn't really come out the way we wanted to. It sucks but it's cool to make it individually. The beginning was really fast, I was sitting at like 18th and as the mile went by I moved up into 10th or 11th and I took sixth place. I usually like this course because the grass is very short, but it's very cold out and very windy, so it was more of mental game today."

Lippold said Revels ran really well and missing a portion of the season with an injury.

"He ran an extremely smart and strong race, holding back from a very fast first mile and making a strong move from 17th to sixth in the second mile," he said. "He (Revels) had missed a segment of the season with an injury and he has worked really hard on getting healthy for these championship races."

Behind Revels, sophomore Caden Speikers (17:07.40) and freshman Brennen Peterson (17:09.50) finished back-to-back in 31st and 32nd, respectively. Sophomore Carter Altman and junior Michael Cardinal also finished close together. Altman took 42nd with a time of 17:20.90 while Cardinal finished 44th in 17:24.50. Junior Trevor LaVigne placed 66th (17:48.20) while fellow junior Regan Sevenich took 102nd in 18:48.90.