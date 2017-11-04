Tiger football ends on snowy field in Roseville

Tight matchup

The game did not see any scoring until the fourth quarter when, with five minutes and three seconds left in the game, Roseville was able to break loose and score on a 63-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. The Tigers were not able to mount a comeback and 7-0 was the final.

"Both defenses were really good," head coach Adam Fischer said. "Our defense was on their game, I think we probably played our most complete game of the season."

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Buchert was back under center for the Tigers but struggled in the snow against a very good Raiders team. Buchert was just 3-for-22 passing for 10 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, Farmington was not able to get much going on the ground either until some moments during the second half.

"We had Avery Filapek running again, he was starting to grind some yards out and our offensive line started to open a few holes up," Fischer said. "But then he went down (injured) and that kind of set us back offensively."

The Tigers ran for 55 yards on 31 carries, led by Filapek, who ran the ball 17 times for 59 yards. Three different receivers caught passes for the Tigers.

It was another strong game for the Farmington defense, which allowed some yards (143 passing and 129 rushing) but only one score and were able to force a few turnovers.

"Jameson Shrum had a pick, but they did a pretty good job taking care of the ball (with the weather)," Fischer explained. "Jacob Meyer had a fumble recovery, but otherwise they took care of the ball pretty well. We had a couple of epic goal-line stands where the defense really dug their heels in and stood their ground, a couple of great collisions on the goal line where we stood some of their guys up and drove them back. It was really just bend, don't break, and the defense left everything out on the field."

Seniors

Fischer also took the opportunity to praise his team's seniors as their prep football careers ended.

"Credit our seniors for the way they led our team and the relationships they built with our underclassmen," he said. "It wasn't the most athletic group of seniors, but they were probably one of the hardest working groups and were really dedicated to the cause of trying to be their best. I think each of them did really maximize everything they had to offer as high school football players."

Graduating this spring are Colton Ralidak, Cory Krotzer, Avery Filapek, Jarrett Hunt, Sam Castillo, Joe McConnell, Brock Mogensen, Jacob Grundman, Percy Buckner, Maurice Houston, Danny Hernandez, Jake Sether, Donte Robins, Logan Hammond, RJ Beal, Matt Strietz, Josh Heup, Luke Kriesel, Charlie Korbein, Nathan Christensen, Will Lofgren, Caden Freetly and Jacob Meyer.

"This senior group hadn't won a bunch of games coming up through the ranks, but what makes them special is that they never really felt sorry for themselves, they just kept working and working and working and really turned themselves into a class that was very competitive. They did that through all their hard work. Led by Brock Mogensen obviously, but Avery Filapek turned himself into a very good safety for us; Logan Hammond ended up starting in the middle for us quite a few games; on the defensive line Sam Castillo moved in here as a sophomore and turned into one of the best leaders that we have; at center we have Luke Kriesel, a two-year starter but as a freshman and sophomore thought he was going to be a middle linebacker; (Jarrett) Hunt was also one of our captains, same thing he didn't really play much as a sophomore but worked himself into being a contributor as a junior and a starter as a senior, as a captain he just willed himself into that role. The senior class is full of guys like that who have really willed themselves to become the good football players that they have become. Really it's just a credit to them, they've laid the groundwork that the expectation is if you want to be a part of this program, you have to work for it and are going to have to put your time in."